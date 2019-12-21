LifestyleShopping, Home & Living

10 Places to Go For Last Minute X-mas Gifts

Haps Staff

With Christmas just a few days away, here’s 10 great places to go look for a special gift for your loved one.

1. Shinsegae Department Store – Centum City

Expect huge crowds this week, but the world’s largest department store offers everything from affordable to high-end clothing stores, jewelry, and a great wine selection if you’re in need of a house party gift. shinsegae.com

2. EMart and Home Plus

The local hypermarkets have plenty of things on offer for those in a pinch to find something quick.

daiso korea

Daiso Seomyeon Branch

3. Daiso

A great place to pick up some great stocking stuffers on the cheap. www.daiso.co.kr

4. Costco

While it may not sound like the sexiest choice to pick up a gift, Costco has a large selection of Christmas ornaments and presents for people of all ages. www.costco.co.kr

5. Yankee Candle

Give the gift of scent and light from the world’s most popular candle maker. www.yankeecandle.co.kr

6. Art Box

Another great place to find fun stocking stuffers for people of all ages. www.artbox.co.kr

7. Starfield Myeongji

Opened last month, Starfield Myeongji has a host of stores to find great items.

8. Lotte Outlets

A large selection of discount options awaits out in Gijang.

cosmetics

The Face Shop Gwangbok Branch

9. Cosmetics Shops

Korea is a cosmetic lovers paradise — you can choose from The Body Shop, The Face Shop, Etude, Aritaum, Nature Republic —  just to name a few. Pick up something for her or him — Korea is also the world leader in skin-care products for men.

10. Olive Young 

Korea has plenty of drugstore type options to pick up some small gifts on the cheap to add as a stocking-filler.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Shopping, Home & Living

Department Stores Hosting Cultural Events for Christmas

BeFM News -
Department stores in Busan are hosting a variety of cultural events to attract customers for the Christmas holidays.
Read more
Lifestyle

Uniqlo, Japanese Beer Makers Fighting For Survival in Korean Market

Haps Staff -
Japanese companies affected by the South Korean boycott are struggling to stay afloat in the country.
Read more
Shopping, Home & Living

Starfield City to Enter Haeundae’s LCT

Haps Staff -
Shinsegae's Starfield City has signed on to operate the shopping mall according to local real estate officials last month for a commercial facility in the LCT Podium.
Read more
Lifestyle

Check Out What’s In the New Starfield City Myeongji

Haps Staff -
Busan's first Starfield City opened on Thursday in Myeongji International New City in Gangseo-gu.
Read more
Lifestyle

Mega Mart Holding Huge Discount Event Through the 20th

Haps Staff -
Mega Mart's around the city are holding "Mega Black Day", their annual big discount sale from October 16th through the 20th.
Read more
Lifestyle

Daonna Market to be Held at Shinsegae Department Store From Tomorrow

BeFM News -
A small-business free market called Daonna Market will be held at Shinsegae Department Store from the 12th.
Read more

The Latest

Local Blockchain-Based Currency “Dongbaekjeon” to Debut on December 30

Busan News BeFM News -
Telecom giant KT will manage Busan’s local currency ‘Dongbaekjeon’, to officially launch on the 30th of this month.
Read more

10 Places to Go For Last Minute X-mas Gifts

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
With Christmas just a few days away, here's 10 great places to go look for a special gift for your loved one.
Read more

Christmas Busking Festival Held at Busan Station This Weekend

Arts & Culture BeFM News -
The city of Busan said that the Eurasia Platform at Busan Station will hold a Christmas busking festival for two days starting at 2:30 pm today.
Read more

Shiota Chiharu: The Soul Trembles Exhibition Held in Korea for the First Time in Busan

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Busan Museum of Art will hold an exhibition of Shiota Chiharu: Trembling of the Soul from December 17 to April 19 next year.
Read more

크리스마스 버스킹 페스티벌 @ 부산유리시아플랫폼

문화 Haps Staff -
부산유리시아플랫폼에서 내일과 모레 이틀동안오후 2시 30분부터 '크리스마스 버스킹 페스티벌'이 열립니다.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Ulsan Grand Park Light Festival

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Ulsan's Grand Park lights up the night skies with the fourth edition of the Ulsan Grand Park Light Festival beginning tonight.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
-2.2 ° C
0 °
-4 °
48 %
0.5kmh
66 %
Sat
8 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
10 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
11 °

Dine & Drink

Wolfhound Partners With WeHope For Charity Fundraiser on Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Wolfhound in Haeundae is partnering with WeHope to host a charity event on Saturday to raise funds for The Busan Orphanage.
Read more

Busan Bites: Table D’Hote in W Square

Busan Bites Sia Lee -
Billed as a 'contemporary lounge', Table D'Hote in W Square in Yongho-dong has become a popular meeting spot for brunch lovers and those looking for a place to enjoy a meal while chatting with their friends.
Read more

Seven Korean Foods to Warm You Up This Winter

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
From sweet hotteok pancakes to a delicious warm pork soup, here's seven Korean foods to keep you toasty warm on a cold winter's day.
Read more

Thursday Party in Haeundae Closed for Renovations

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Thursday Party in Haeundae has announced that it will be closed for renovations from December 15-18.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2019 - Haps Korea