10 Second Korean: 싸다 [ ssada ]

Easy and quick Korean expressions!

Yoona Kang

싸다 [ ssada ]

There are so many meanings of 싸다, and today we will study three main meanings relatively used more often among them.

1. 싸다 means ‘to be cheap’.

ex)

이 곳은 음식이 싸고 맛있어요. (The food is cheap and delicious at this place.)

2. 싸다 means also ‘to wrap’.

ex)

고기를 상추에 싸서 먹어요. (I wrap meat in lettuce to eat it.)

강아지를 담요로 쌌어요. (I wrapped the puppy with a blanket.)

3. 싸다 is used to mean ‘to deserve’ (usually bad meaning).

ex)

그는 맞아도 싸다. (He deserves to be beaten.)

저는 조심하지 않았어요. 벌을 받아도 싸요. (I was not careful. I deserve punishment.)

Yoona Kang
M.A. in English syntax. Loves travel, exercise, animals, music and dance. Happy Busanite, foodie, excellent suitcase packer.

Travel

