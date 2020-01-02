10 Useful Websites in Busan

Whether you’re a “lifer” or a “newbie,” life in the Land of Morning Calm has never been more convenient for expats.

Supermarket shelves are stocked with more and more products familiar to the Western eye. More expats are settling down here, resulting in even more expat-friendly businesses popping up. Smartphones have changed the game completely, providing resources only a finger tap away, in a country with some of the fastest and most widely available Internet in the world.

Despite all this ease, finding one’s feet in any new country can still be a daunting, scary task. Thankfully, resources online abound to make the transition seamless. Here are 10 we find invaluable.

Busan Foundation for International Activities bfia.or.kr

Available in English, Chinese, Japanese and Vietnamese, the BFIA’s homepage should be any newcomer’s first stop for information. News about upcoming events, an extensive “Frequently Asked Questions” list and access to counseling services are only some of the resources available for free online. Free Korean language lessons also are available at the BFIA’s offices across from city hall.

Koreabridge koreabridge.net

Sell your stuff, buy some stuff, look for jobs, find out about upcoming events, read some blogs and share your own. Launched nearly two decades ago as “Pusanweb,” Koreabridge has since expanded to include all of the Peninsula, while still very much catering to the Busan community.

Dave’s ESL Cafe eslcafe.com

The granddaddy of information sources on the Web for ESL teachers, Dave Sperling’s site remains a go-to for job postings and teaching advice – and as a place to vent – for thousands daily. Job posts not only include Korea but also China, Japan and the Middle East. Its “Idea Cookbook” continues to serve as a last-minute savior for when classroom plans fall apart.

Busan Daytrippers Facebook

Hiking takes on an almost-religious passion for so many in Korea. While a solo jaunt can be nice, the founders of the Busan Daytrippers Facebook page recognized it’s often better with friends. Most excursions are organized within the city (and everyone is encouraged to organize a hike of their own), with the occasional trip beyond our dynamic city, as well.

Busan Children’s Homes Volunteering/Busan Volunteer Facebook

Busan Children’s Homes Volunteering and Busan Volunteer should be your one-two choice when it comes to finding out how to give back to your community. Opportunities include spending an afternoon with the children of several area orphanages, participating in beach cleanups and collecting presents for special holiday events. Like Busan Daytrippers, everyone is welcome to suggest and organize new events on both pages.

Busan Food Facebook

Tired of convenience store food being your go-to source for sustenance? Being the second-largest city in the country has advantages, one of which is the dizzying array of dining options. The Busan Food Facebook page was created for people to both find and share great food and drink experiences throughout Busan. Menus, maps and comments help make deciding what’s for dinner a breeze.

Your Local Facebook page Facebook

Whether you’ve landed in the hustle of Haeundae, the bustle of Busanjin, or the relative quiet in the hinterlands of Hadan, there’s likely a local Facebook page for your new neighborhood. Not sure if your area has a page? Try typing in your “gu” (such as “Saha” or “Dongnae”) or “dong” (such as “Jangsan,” “Seomyeon,” or “Hwamyeong”) and see what pops up.

Cine in Korea cineinkorea.com

Busan has a lot to fill up one’s free time. But, eventually, you might just want to take in a movie on a rainy afternoon. Cine in Korea offers the English-speaking film buff an easy-to-navigate way to find out when and where your favorite flick is showing.

Expats in Busan Facebook

Lots of questions to daily happenings and observations about the city make this group a popular go-to for newbies.

Haps Magazine hapskorea.com

Forgive us a little self-promotion, but our web presence offers a lot both newbies and veterans can use, including up-to-date info on what’s happening around the country and around town.