15 Top Recommended Sightseeing Spots Around Busan, Gyeongsangnam-do and Ulsan

Fifteen local spots in Busan, Ulsan, and South Gyeongsang Province made the list for recommended places for Koreans and tourists to visit this year.

The top 15 recommended local places to visit are:

Marine City, Busan – The first time to make the recommended list, spectacular day and night views, massive high rise buildings and fine dining are what make a worthwhile trip just down the road from Haeundae beach.

Gamcheon Culture Village, Busan – The site of the residence of refugees during the Korean War began to call attention when the students of Dong-A University drew murals in the Village as a part of their voluntary service activities in 2008 which has now become bustling with cafes and small museums.

Taejongdae, Busan – The spectacular views of the sea, local seafood and the suicide rocks are just a few of the reasons to head to this landmark park.

Haeundae Beach, Busan – The tourist mecca of the city for its long swaths of sand, there’s always something happening along arguably the country’s most famous beach.

Jagalchi Market, Busan – Three words — Oiso (Come), Boiso (See), Saiso (Enjoy) are the trademark of the fish market formed in the late 19th century which distributes almost half of the total seafood (both dried and fresh) sold in all of Korea.

Songdo Beach, Busan – Songdo’s revitalization continues, and a visit on the cable car to see the views of the western part of the city are a definite must.

Changnyeong Upo Swamp, Changnyeong County – Located near the Nakdong River,  Upo wetlands are the largest in the region and are great for eco-tourism.

Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province – Historical Jinju is a beautiful city with vibrant festivals and lovely natural surroundings.

Hapcheon Haeinsa, Gayasan National Park, South Gyeongsang Province – Located on Gayasan, Haeinsa Temple is home to the famed Tripitaka Koreana, the most complete collection of Buddhist texts, which was engraved on 80,000 woodblocks between 1237 and 1248.

Namhae German Village, Namhae – A small piece of Germany in Korea, the small village is home to former Korean residents who lived in Germany in the 1960s. An additional bonus is the nearby Windbreak forest, and Mulmi Coastal Road, arguably the most beautiful coastal drive in the country.

Windy Hill, Geoje – A popular shooting location for Korean dramas, it became a popular tourist site for its views of the sea and the nearby Hakdong village.

Oedo, Geoje – Dubbed ‘Korea’s Paradise,’ Oedo Botania is an island treasure that is an absolute must-visit on any itinerary to the country.

Tongyeong Skyline Luge, Tongyeong – Skyline Luge Tongyeong sits directly below the Hallyeosudo Cable Car which takes visitors to Mt Mireuksan and offers stunning views across Tongyeong City, the sea and surrounding islands.

Taehwagang Bamboo Forest, Ulsan – Only an hour out of Busan, the stunning scenery of the ecological park alongside the Taehwa River is a perfect place to take a respite in the city as well as a destination for those in need of nature’s healing hands.

Yeongnam Alps, Ulsan – Stretching from Ulsan to Milyang, the mountainous region of the Yeongnam Alps include Tongdosa and Pyochungsa Temples, various hot springs and waterfalls, and beautiful nature.

