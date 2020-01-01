Image: Busan Tourism Organization
33rd Polar Bear Festival Takes Over Haeundae Beach this Weekend

The 33rd Haeundae Polar Bear Festival will be held at Haeundae Beach for two days from January 4 to 5, 2020.

Hosted by the Busan Ilbo, and sponsored by Busan City and Haeundae-gu, the festival provides the participants with the excitement of jumping into the sea every winter and has become the representative festival of Korea’s winter enough to be selected as one of the world’s top 10 unusual festivals by BBC.

Image: Busan Tourism Organization

In addition to health-related events to prepare for the New Year, various campaigns for environmental protection will be on hand.

The polar bear festival is visited by sea swim enthusiasts and 50,000 tourists from home and abroad every year to enjoy the winter sea, and as the years go by, it has become a global festival with more word-of-mouth and foreign participants.

Things to check out at this year’s festival

A winter Snow Park will be formed on the beach to provide visitors with entertainment.

In addition, a performance by the duo Norazo, sledding, snowman making, a snow bubble party, makgeolli and food booths with fish cake and ramen, a Polar Bear Olympics and a large Polar Bear ABR Exhibition Photo Zone will also be available to add fun to the festival.

Image: Busan Tourism Organization

On the second day of the event, a pre-event before the main swim will also be filled with various events such as the Todak Todak Concert before the 1km Companion Swimming Competition for Human Polar Bears, or those who just wish to jump in and take a quick splash.

“The Polar Bear Festival has become a representative winter festival in Busan. I hope the New Year’s spirit of 2020 will be shared with many human polar bears in the winter sea with the polar bear,” said the event organizers, Busan Ilbo.

Event Information

Date: Saturday, January 4 – Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. –

Jan. 4 – Pre-festival event

Jan. 5 – Main event

Venue: Haeundae Beach

Website: bear.busan.com/eng

Hosted by: Busan Ilbo

Sponsored by: Busan Metropolitan City, Haeundae-gu​

Travel

