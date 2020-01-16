A Question of Time: Art in Busan Exhibit on Display Until February 16

The Busan Museum of Art is holding its latest display “A Question of Time: Art in Busan” through February 16, 2020.
The exhibition observes that it is an inconclusive task that has to be examined in a continuous manner and is based on the documentation of sixteen Busan artists and their artworks from the collection of the Busan Museum of Art.
Event Information
Period: Through February 16, 2020
Venue: Busan Museum of Art
Hours of Operation:
Tue, Wed, Thu and Sun 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Fri, Sat 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
(Closed every Monday and January 1)
Free admission