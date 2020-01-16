Arts & Culture

A Question of Time: Art in Busan Exhibit on Display Until February 16

Haps Staff

The Busan Museum of Art is holding its latest display “A Question of Time: Art in Busan” through February 16, 2020.

The exhibition observes that it is an inconclusive task that has to be examined in a continuous manner and is based on the documentation of sixteen Busan artists and their artworks from the collection of the Busan Museum of Art.

Event Information

Period: Through February 16, 2020

Venue: Busan Museum of Art

Hours of Operation:

Tue, Wed, Thu and Sun 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fri, Sat 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Experience a Korean Traditional Seollal Lunar New Year’s Day Celebration at Busan Museum

Busan City News -
In celebration of Korea’s biggest holiday, Seollal Lunar New Year, the Busan Museum will hold family-friendly cultural activities and performances at the museum on January 25, 2020.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Kenny G to Perform in Busan February 23

Haps Staff -
Grammy Award-winning musician Kenny G will be in Busan as part of his World Tour Valentine Concert on February 23.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan Philharmonic Opens Their Concert Season With “New Year’s Concert 2020” This Week

Haps Staff -
The Busan Philharmonic Orchestra open their 2020 concert season with a New Year's Concert this Thursday and Friday.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: January 13 – January 19

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Liquid Arts Returns this Saturday at Ovantgarde

Haps Staff -
Liquid Arts Open Stage will return on Saturday, January 11th at 8 pm at Ovantgarde in KSU.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Enjoy an Afternoon of Fun at Game of Minds Escape Room in Seomyeon

Haps Staff -
Located at Samjung Tower in Seomyeon, Game of Minds Escape Room is one of the city's newest and largest escape rooms.
Read more

The Latest

A Question of Time: Art in Busan Exhibit on Display Until February 16

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Busan Museum of Art is holding its latest display "A Question of Time: Art in Busan" through February 16, 2020.
Read more

Busan Ultimate Frisbee Pick-Up on Sunday

Events Haps Staff -
It's the perfect way to end a week! Come play ultimate frisbee with us! Whether playing for the first time or just honing your skills,...
Read more

Wolfhound Showing UFC 246: Cerrone vs. McGregor With Live HD English Feeds

Sports News Haps Staff -
Fight fans looking to watch the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor can do so at the Wolfhound in Haeundae on Sunday, January 19th.
Read more

International Destinations: 2020 Cherry Blossom Forecast for Japan

International Destinations Haps Staff -
The Japan Meteorological Cooperation has released its first cherry blossom forecast for 2020.
Read more

Monthly Ha Ha Hole Returns Friday Night

Humor Haps Staff -
This Friday at Ovantgarde sees the return of the monthly Ha Ha Hole, Busan's only live English comedy show.
Read more

Vietnamese Pop-up “ToiToi” Opens in Shinsegae

Dine & Drink Taehyeong Kim -
ToiToi, a popular Vietnamese eatery based in Itaewon, has opened up a pop-up store in Basement 1 of Shinesgae Department Store in Centum.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
5.4 ° C
5.4 °
5.4 °
49 %
4.2kmh
100 %
Fri
8 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
7 °

Dine & Drink

Vietnamese Pop-up “ToiToi” Opens in Shinsegae

Dine & Drink Taehyeong Kim -
ToiToi, a popular Vietnamese eatery based in Itaewon, has opened up a pop-up store in Basement 1 of Shinesgae Department Store in Centum.
Read more

Busan Bites: Simple Dining at Mangmidong’s Happy Jipbap

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
What would a Korean meal be without rice? An incomplete one, that's what. Rice has been throughout history an incredibly important source of sustenance for...
Read more

Enjoy Lotte Hotel’s Toh Rim Chinese New Year Menu for 2020

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Hotel Seomyeon's signature Chinese restaurant Toh Rim is offering a special menu set for New Year's.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Enjoy Shabu Shabu with a Stunning View – Shabu Maxim in Songjeong

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
With stunning views of the ocean, you can heal the winter blues while enjoying a delicious meal at an affordable price at Shabu Maxim in Songjeong.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea