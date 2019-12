HQ is hosting “Acoustic Sunday’s” on Sunday evenings.

Enjoy some great music with drink and food specials from 5 p.m. onwards.

This week’s guest musician is Gino Brann.

Staying in the Gwangan/Namcheon area? Haps has teamed up with Shuttle to offer you a 4,000 won discount with your first delivery order from HQ and on great meals from local restaurants in Busan.