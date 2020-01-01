Travel

Air Busan Begins Irregular Flights from Busan to Nha Trang

Air Busan has become the first national airline to provide flight service between Busan’s Gimhae International Airport and Nha Trang, Vietnam.

The airline will operate irregular flights twice a week from Busan to Nha Trang until February 2, 2020.

Nha Trang is a city located in southern Vietnam, and the blue emerald sea at Nha Trang beach and Vinpearl Island is called the ‘Naples of the East’.

The airline also is test running an irregular flight between Busan and Brunei on December 27th and 30th and January 2.

 

Travel

