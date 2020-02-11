Air Busan to Begin Daily Service to Ho Chi Minh April 23rd

Air Busan announced yesterday that it will launch a new regular route between Busan and Ho Chi Minh from April 23.

The daily Busan to Ho Chi Minh route departs at 9:00 am from Gimhae International Airport and arrives at Tan Son Nhat International Airport at 12:00 noon.

The flight takes about five hours.

The Busan-Ho Chi Minh route is currently only operated by foreign airlines.

Air Busan plans to introduce Airbus’s next-generation A321 Neo LR (Long Range) aircraft on the Busan-Ho Chi Minh route.

The seating arrangement is also operated with premium economy seats with 35 inches of space in the front and back rows, so you can enjoy a more comfortable flight on the medium-distance route, officials said.

Air Busan, meanwhile, will sell tickets at special rates from 12 to 18 to commemorate the new service between Busan and Ho Chi Minh.

The one-way total amount is 137,000 won and can be purchased through the Air Busan website and mobile web/app.

The boarding period is from April 23 to October 24.