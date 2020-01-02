Antony Gormley ‘FEEL’ Exhibit at Space Lee Ufan

Renowned British sculpture Antony Gormley’s “FEEL” exhibit is on display until April 19, 2020, at Space Lee Ufan in Haeundae.

Event Information

Period: October 18, 2019 – April 19, 2020

Venue: Space Lee Ufan

Hours of Operation: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Admission fee: 3,000 won for adult, 2,000 won for children and youth aged 7–19 years

Busan citizens with identification cards will receive a discount of 1,000 won. Admission for individuals over 65, children under 7, and the handicapped is free.

