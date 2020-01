“Art Against Cancer” is an event gathering different people in Busan for one big creative act whose aim is to raise funds for cancer research this Saturday evening.

Held at Ovantgarde in the KSU area, all are welcome to join if you wish to help cancer patients or just have nice entertaining evening of art and music.

The regular entrance fee is 10,000 won.

For more information on the event, check out the Facebook event page.