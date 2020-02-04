Asia’s Largest Cruise Festival to Open in Busan this August

This August, “It’s the Ship Korea”, Asia’s largest cruise festival is opening in the international tourist city of Busan for the first time.

Busan City, the Busan Port Authority, and the Busan Tourism Organization signed a related business agreement with Cruise Lab Co. Ltd at 3 pm yesterday.

The festival will take place for four days from the 28th to the 31st of August, taking off from Busan port and travelling to Japan before returning to Busan.

It is to take place on the Italian cruise, ‘Costa NeoRomantica’, which has a 1,800 passenger capacity.

It is a new concept cruise tour involving concerts from global artists and various activities.