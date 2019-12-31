BCC Hosting “Films in Our Memories” Event

For its year-end event, the Busan Cinema Center will host the ‘Films in Our Memories’ event at its Cinematheque.
The special screening event ‘Films in Our Memories’ will cover 25 films until January 26.
The admission fee is 6,000 won for adults, and 4,000 won for membership holders, teenagers and anyone over the age of 65.
Movie times can be found here.
Film List
Mulholland Drive
Ed Wood
The Player
A Star Is Born
In a Lonely Place
All About Eve
Sunset Boulevard
Show People
So Long, Stooge / Tchao pantin
The Red Circle / Le cercle rouge
The Sicilian Clan / Le clan des Siciliens
The Samurai / Le samourai
Any Number Can Win / Melodie en sous-sol
The Big Risk / Classe tous risques
Hands Off the Loot / Touchez pas au grisbi
Jenny Lamour / Quai des Orfevres
The Cider House Rules
A Time to Live, A Time to Die / 童年往事
El sur
Raise Ravens / Cria cuervos
Kes
Oliver!
Sundays and Cybele / Les dimanches de Ville d’Avray
Children of the Beehive / 蜂の巣の子供たち
Captains Courageous
The Red Head / Poil de carotte