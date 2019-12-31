EntertainmentMovies & TV

BCC Hosting “Films in Our Memories” Event

Haps Staff

For its year-end event, the Busan Cinema Center will host the ‘Films in Our Memories’ event at its Cinematheque.

The special screening event ‘Films in Our Memories’ will cover 25 films until January 26.

The admission fee is 6,000 won for adults, and 4,000 won for membership holders, teenagers and anyone over the age of 65.

Movie times can be found here.

 

Film List

Mulholland Drive

Ed Wood

The Player

A Star Is Born

In a Lonely Place

All About Eve

Sunset Boulevard

Show People

So Long, Stooge / Tchao pantin

The Red Circle / Le cercle rouge

The Sicilian Clan / Le clan des Siciliens

The Samurai / Le samourai

Any Number Can Win / Melodie en sous-sol

The Big Risk / Classe tous risques

Hands Off the Loot / Touchez pas au grisbi

Jenny Lamour / Quai des Orfevres

The Cider House Rules

A Time to Live, A Time to Die / 童年往事

El sur

Raise Ravens / Cria cuervos

Kes

Oliver!

Sundays and Cybele / Les dimanches de Ville d’Avray

Children of the Beehive / 蜂の巣の子供たち

Captains Courageous

The Red Head / Poil de carotte

Travel

