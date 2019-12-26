BTO Hosting Special New Year’s Tourism Bus Promotion

Busan Tourism Organization announced yesterday that a special event for its Busan City Tour Bus will take select passengers on a tour for free for the new year.

Two hundred passengers with their birth year ending in 0 will be given a free first-come first-ride of the Busan City Tour Bus on January 1st.

Other passengers on this day can also receive 5,000 won discount for adults and 4,000 won discount for children.

The Busan City Tour Bus has three tour courses for tourists — the Red line for Haeundae area, the blue line for Yonggungsa area, and the yellow line for Gijang-gun area.