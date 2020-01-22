Busan Bites: Delicious Western-style Breakfasts at Gumbo House

While western-style diners aren’t easy to spot in Korea, Gumbo House in Gwangalli may be the closest replica for those who are looking for quality food at cheap prices.

Their recipe is fairly simple — have a small, but standout menu of western-style breakfast options and a couple of lunch choices which complements their no-frills approach to dining.

The Eggs Benedict and Eggs Atlantic, both for 10,000 won, are great choices and three types of omelettes — a chicken fajita omelette, the country omelette and the vegetarian spinach omelette are great value for 8,000 won and will definitely leave you full. You can also add on a plate full of fries for an extra 2,000 won.

Two types of breakfast burritos, French toast, and a Slamwich consisting of eggs, ham, and cheese round out the breakfast options.

For those looking for something a little more hearty, the name Gumbo House is not just a name, and they do serve some fantastic shrimp gumbo, beef stew and shrimp pan roast for 14,000 won a bowl.

Small sides such as clam chowder, mac and cheese, chicken tenders and wings are also very reasonably priced.

Coffee is unlimited and the service is what you would expect at a typical western-style diner.

They are only open until 4:30 p.m. and closed on Mondays.

Restaurant Information

Address: 4 Gwangan-ro 61(yuksibil)beonga-, Millak-dong, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Open: Tuesday – Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Phone: 051-753-4889

Price: Cheap – Midrange