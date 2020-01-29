Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Feast on Nakjibokkeum at Wonjo Halmaejip

Dynamic Busan Staff

Wonjo Halmaejip is a popular restaurant that has specialized in crafting nakjibokkeum for more than 40 years.

Located in Beomil-dong (neighborhood), this restaurant’s rich history begins with feeding the many workers employed at a number of factories such as the historic Joseon textile factory.

To fill the need to fill these hard-working bellies, various restaurants opened in the area.

While the factories and many of those restaurants have long since closed, some, including Wonjo Halmaejip, have remained quite popular.

The best way to eat stir-fried octopus here is to enjoy it with rice and noodles, which help to absorb the dish’s rich, spicy pepper sauce.

The cooking philosophy of this restaurant is to maximize the natural taste of its ingredients without using any artificial enhancers.

Unlike some nakjibokkeum dishes, Wonjo Halmae-jip’s is not spicy, meaning everyone can enjoy this delightful dish.

Restaurant Information

Address: 10, Gold thema-gil, Busanjin-gu
How to get there: Beomil Station (Metro line 1), exit 1. Go straight to the alley on the left.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., daily

Dynamic Busan is the official news magazine of the city of Busan.

Travel

