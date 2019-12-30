Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Gwangalli’s Jeongwon Haemultang

Dynamic Busan Staff

Haemultang boiled with a wealth of ingredients from the sea is best when shared.

It might not be its most popular season, but the Gwangalli Beach area is still an excellent spot during winter because Jeongwon Haemultang is close by.

This seafood stew specialty restaurant offers not only haemultang but also scrumptious steamed monkfish (agujjim), as well. Its haemultang features a clear clean broth, clams, squid, prawn, mussels, blue crabs, scallops and more, which are added to a large hot pot. Enjoy this as the locals do by starting with taking bean sprouts out after boiling and mixing them with delightful accompanying sauces. Then, try the same with the seafood. The steamed monkfish comes in plentiful quantities and is absolutely delicious. People who dine here just can’t stop picking up their chopsticks for another bite. We challenge you to resist.

Restaurant Information

Address: 25, Gwananhaebyeon-ro 225beon-gil, Suyeong-gu

How to get there: Gwangan Station (Metro line 2), exit 4. Walk straight toward Gwangan Beach. Turn left at the Baskin Robbins ice cream shop and then continue walking. Turn left at Coffeesmith and enter an alley. You will see a sign on your left.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily

Dynamic Busan Staffhttp://dynamic.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Dynamic Busan is the official news magazine of the city of Busan.

Busan Bites: Gwangalli's Jeongwon Haemultang

Travel

