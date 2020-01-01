Busan Bites: Maitre Artisan Bakery In Namcheon-dong

Maitre Artisan, which translates to “master craftsman” in English, is operated by French chef Damien Guilleux.

At Maitre Artisan, Guilleux and company proudly use Mionoterie Viron flour, imported directly from France, and levain (natural fermentation starters) without any fat or sweetening agents.

Here, you can find scrumptious French baguettes, croissants, campagne breads, canneles, eclairs, and confectioneries.

The croissants are made with 100-percent milk butter and come with blueberries, pistachios, and sausages.

Of course, if those don’t suit you, you can never go wrong with the classic, original pastry, which is also available.

Croissants run between 2,500 and 3,000 won. Rye breads are priced between 3,000 and 4,000 won.

Maitre Artisan Information

Address: 21, Namcheondong-ro 22beon-gil, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m (8 p.m. on Sunday).