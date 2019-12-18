Busan Bites: Table D’Hote in W Square

Billed as a ‘contemporary lounge’, Table D’Hote in W Square in Yongho-dong has become a popular meeting spot for brunch lovers and those looking for a place to enjoy a meal while chatting with their friends.

The welcoming interior and delicious meals, dessert and drink menu have made this eatery a lively lunch spot for those who live in the Nam-gu district.

While Table D’hote, which in French refers to “a menu where multi-course meals with only a few choices are charged at a fixed total price” doesn’t follow this logic, it offers a wide-ranging menu from breakfast favorites to light lunches and salads at reasonable prices.

It also houses fresh baked goods, including a wide variety of cakes and cookies along with its coffee bar which offers a great selection of brews.

It’s located on the second floor of W Square and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.