Kids Can Enjoy a Day at the Ice Sledding Park at Busan Citizens’ Park

Busan Citizens Park has opened a winter sports experience field during the day for kids.

The parks’ Dasom Square will have an ice sledding area for children until the 9th of February.

The children’s outdoor ice sledding site will be operated free of charge and sled and ice tube rentals cost 1,000 won per each riding session.

It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and public holidays.

Children aged 12 or under are allowed to participate in ice sled-riding.