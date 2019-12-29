Image: Busan City
Busan City Hall Open Library to Open in Second Half of 2020

Haps Staff

The city of Busan has announced that Busan City Hall Open Library will open in the second half of next year.

The name of the library was decided as a result of judging from the public library naming contest after receiving 791 suggestions from local citizens.

The city has promoted the construction of a library in City Hall to return it to the citizens as a complex cultural space where books and culture flow.

Busan City Hall Open Library is expected to be a comfortable reading space open to the citizens of Busan which aims to create a reading space for everyone.

The city plans to open the library in the second half of next year, and plans to create a citizen-centered open space that fits the library’s name by constructing a 30,000-book collection in the lobby on the first floor of City Hall.

