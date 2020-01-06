Busan City International Students Support Center Opens

The city of Busan and the Busan Foundation for International Cooperation (BFIC) officially opened the Busan City International Students Support Center (BISSC) on Sunday, December 15, 2019 to make support programs for international students in Busan more organized.

The BFIC made a community room designated for international students only in Busan. You can use the space to study, do exchanges or have a meeting if you fill out this form to book it below in advance. You can also rent a laptop computer, use Wi-Fi (internet) and even print or scan papers.

It’s absolutely free, and the community room can hold almost 10 people, but if there’ll be more people or you need a beam projector, screen or sound equipment, it is possible to book another exchange room.

If necessary, please call (051) 711-6878 since there’s another form to fill out in order to book a different space.