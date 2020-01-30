Events

Busan International Party

Haps Staff

Meet new people from various nationalities and make new friends!!

About 50 people attend each Busan party. Other people also sign up on Facebook, Naver, Daum.

Theme “Ladies Night”, 1+1 cocktails for the ladies all night! Dance Floor opens at 10 PM with House, R&B, and Reggaeton for those that want to dance the night away!

This Saturday night at LA Bar and Grill in Gwangalli beginning at 7 p.m.

Bar Fee: 5,000 won, which covers:

Snacks, bar arrangements (reservation, extra waiter), party helpers (ticketing), name tags, name cards, Meet-up organizer monthly dues, website expenses, etc.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Events

The Babuo and BeeOh — Live Gypsy Jazz & Swing

Haps Staff -
Take in a night of live Gypsy Jazz & Swing music this Friday night at HQ Gwangan beginning at 9 p.m. Admission is free.
Read more
Events

Latin-Jazz Night at Home: OLC Trio

Haps Staff -
An intimate and energetic Latin-jazz trio comes back to Home in Haeundae this Saturday evening beginning at 9 p.m.
Read more
Events

DJ Party @ Latin Party Busan This Saturday

Haps Staff -
Enjoy a night of DJ music this Saturday night as DJ Michael brings the party from Seoul once again to Busan.
Read more
Events

BIWA Coffee Morning This Wednesday

Haps Staff -
This month’s Busan International Women's Association (BIWA) Coffee Morning is this Wednesday morning.
Read more
Events

Busan Ultimate Frisbee Pick-Up on Sunday

Haps Staff -
It's the perfect way to end a week! Come play ultimate frisbee with us! Whether playing for the first time or just honing your skills,...
Read more
Events

Live Music @ HQ Bar

Haps Staff -
Check out some great live music this weekend at HQ Bar in Gwangalli.
Read more

The Latest

Busan International Party

Events Haps Staff -
Meet new people from various nationalities and make new friends!!   
Read more

Universities in Busan Postponing Graduations, Orientations Next Month

Busan News BeFM News -
The novel coronavirus scare is disrupting graduation ceremonies, freshman orientation (OT), and volunteering activities at schools all over Busan.
Read more

KT Sonic Boom February Home Schedule

KT Sonic Boom Haps Staff -
Here is the home schedule for the KBL's KT Sonic Boom this month.
Read more

Openings: Los Amigos Mexican Kitchen

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Los Amigos Mexican Kitchen, the newest venture by Ahmad Monsour, opens up in Haeundae today ready to satisfy those with Mexican food cravings.
Read more

Korea in Photos: Snow-Capped Mangwoonsan in Namhae

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
From the afternoon of the 29th to the dawn of the 30th of January, snow fell on the top of Mt. Mangwoonsan, which is 786 meters above sea level, is the highest mountain in Namhae.
Read more

Local Events Being Affected by Coronavirus

Lifestyle BeFM News -
Due to the new coronavirus concerns around the city, local events have been under alert.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
2 ° C
2 °
2 °
80 %
1kmh
0 %
Thu
6 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
7 °

Dine & Drink

Openings: Los Amigos Mexican Kitchen

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Los Amigos Mexican Kitchen, the newest venture by Ahmad Monsour, opens up in Haeundae today ready to satisfy those with Mexican food cravings.
Read more

Busan Bites: Feast on Nakjibokkeum at Wonjo Halmaejip

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Wonjo Halmaejip is a popular restaurant that has specialized in crafting nakjibokkeum for more than 40 years.
Read more

Roxberry Juice Company Looks to Make Inroads in South Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Roxberry Juice Company, an industry leader in fresh juices, smoothies, and açaí bowls, is looking to South Korea to expand its international presence.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Oyster Soup, a Korean Winter Delicacy – Hanmadang Tongyeong Sutbul Jangeogui

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located about 20 meters from Beomnaegol subway gate 4 in Busanjin-gu, Hanmadand Tongyeong Sutbul Jangeogui is a specialized restaurant quite famous for its grilled eel and jangeo tang, a Korean-style spicy eel stew using fresh eel from the waters off Tongyeong.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea