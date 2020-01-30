Busan International Party

Meet new people from various nationalities and make new friends!!

About 50 people attend each Busan party. Other people also sign up on Facebook, Naver, Daum.

Theme “Ladies Night”, 1+1 cocktails for the ladies all night! Dance Floor opens at 10 PM with House, R&B, and Reggaeton for those that want to dance the night away!

This Saturday night at LA Bar and Grill in Gwangalli beginning at 7 p.m.

Bar Fee: 5,000 won, which covers:

Snacks, bar arrangements (reservation, extra waiter), party helpers (ticketing), name tags, name cards, Meet-up organizer monthly dues, website expenses, etc.