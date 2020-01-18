Image: Busan IPark
Busan IPark 2020 K-League Schedule

Haps Staff

The Busan IPark 2020 football schedule has been released.

With a return to the 1st division after four years in the second division, the Busan IPark are looking to maintain their winning ways and avoid relegation once again.

The open the season at Pohang on March 1st and their first home match is on Saturday, March 7th at 4 p.m. vs. Gwangju.

Here is the 2020 schedule with Busan’s home games noted on the left-hand side.

All home games are played at Gudeok Stadium.

Schedule screenshot from the Busan IPark website.

2020 Busan IPark Schedule

March

March 1 – Busan IPark at Pohang 4 p.m.

March 7 – Gwangju at Busan IPark 4 p.m.

March 15 – Busan IPark at Jeonbuk 2 p.m.

March 21 – Busan IPark at Gangwon FC 4 p.m.

April

 

April 5 – Seongnam at Busan IPark 2 p.m.

April 11 – Suwon at Busan IPark 4 p.m.

April 14 – Busan IPark at Daegu 8 p.m.

April 19 – Busan IPark at Seoul FC 4 p.m.

April 25 – Sangju at Busan IPark 4 p.m.

May

May 2 – Ulsan at Busan IPark 6 p.m

May 8 – Busan IPark at Incheon 8 p.m.

May 12 – Gangwon FC at Busan IPark 7 p.m.

May 16 – Busan IPark at Seongnam 5 p.m.

May 23 – Busan IPark at Suwon 5 p.m.

May 30 – Daegu at Busan IPark 7 p.m.

June

June 14 – Pohang at Busan IPark 5 p.m.

June 19 – Busan IPark at Sangu 7 p.m.

June 23 – Busan IPark at Ulsan 7:30 p.m.

June 27 – Seoul FC at Busan IPark 7 p.m.

July

July 3 – Busan IPark at Gwangju 7 p.m.

July 12 – Incheon at Busan IPark 7 p.m.

July 15 – Jeonbuk at Busan IPark 7 p.m.

July 18 – Busan IPark at Gangwon FC 7 p.m.

July 26 – Busan IPark at Ulsan 7 p.m.

August

August 1 – Pohang at Busan IPark 8 p.m.

August 9 – Sangju at Busan IPark 8 p.m.

August 16 – Busan IPark at Seongnam 8 p.m.

August 23 – Gwangju at Busan IPark 7 p.m.

August 29 – Seoul FC at Busan IPark 7 p.m.

September

September 13 – Busan IPark at Daegu 7 p.m.

September 18 – Incheon at Busan IPark 7 p.m.

September 26 – Busan IPark at Jeonbuk 5 p.m.

October

October 4 – Suwon vs Busan IPark 3 p.m.

Haps Staff
