Busan Launches its First Antarctic Exploration Squad

Busan has become the first municipality to set foot on Antarctica and explore ways to advance into the polar sector.

Busan city signed a memorandum of understanding on exchanges in the polar sector with the gateway to Antarctica — Magallanes Province in Chile — on the afternoon of the 28th, local time.

The two regions are to discuss polar joint research, the exchange of youths and the participation of Busan companies in polar projects. They also plan to share the best polar information and practices.

“The expedition to Antarctica is a life-changing experience,” said Lee Dong-hwa, vice chairman of the Antarctic Expeditionary Leader at the opening ceremony.”

He also hoped that the Antarctic expedition would be an opportunity for young people to see and learn a lot.

The Antarctic Expeditionary Departure departed Busan on January 26 and participated in the MOU signing ceremony with Busan and Magellan on January 28.

On the 29th, after visiting Punta Arenas main facilities, they entered Antarctica on the 30th, and will visit Sejong Science Base, the Antarctic habitat and participate in research activities in Antarctica, and return to Korea on February 7.