Image: Busan City
NewsBusan News

Busan Launches its First Antarctic Exploration Squad

Haps Staff

Busan has become the first municipality to set foot on Antarctica and explore ways to advance into the polar sector.

Busan city signed a memorandum of understanding on exchanges in the polar sector with the gateway to Antarctica — Magallanes Province in Chile — on the afternoon of the 28th, local time.

The two regions are to discuss polar joint research, the exchange of youths and the participation of Busan companies in polar projects. They also plan to share the best polar information and practices.

“The expedition to Antarctica is a life-changing experience,” said Lee Dong-hwa, vice chairman of the Antarctic Expeditionary Leader at the opening ceremony.”

He also hoped that the Antarctic expedition would be an opportunity for young people to see and learn a lot.

The Antarctic Expeditionary Departure departed Busan on January 26 and participated in the MOU signing ceremony with Busan and Magellan on January 28.

On the 29th, after visiting Punta Arenas main facilities, they entered Antarctica on the 30th, and will visit Sejong Science Base, the Antarctic habitat and participate in research activities in Antarctica, and return to Korea on February 7.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Universities in Busan Postponing Graduations, Orientations Next Month

BeFM News -
The novel coronavirus scare is disrupting graduation ceremonies, freshman orientation (OT), and volunteering activities at schools all over Busan.
Read more
Busan News

Up to 52 Now Being Investigated for Coronavirus in Busan

BeFM News -
As of 11 am yesterday morning, patients in Busan with suspected symptoms of the new coronavirus have totaled 21, 7 more than yesterday.
Read more
Busan News

Suspected Coronavirus Patients Rising in Busan

BeFM News -
Reports from those suspected of suffering from symptoms of the new coronavirus are rising in Busan.
Read more
News

Recommendations for Preventing Novel Coronavirus Infection

Busan City News -
The Korea Center for Disease Control has released its "Recommendations for Preventing Novel Coronavirus Infection".
Read more
Busan News

Haeundae Arboretum Project to be Delayed Two Years

Haps Staff -
The Haeundae Arboretum project which was scheduled to open next year has been suspended for two years.
Read more
Busan News

Observation Deck and Cable Car May Come to Hwangryeongsan

BeFM News -
A construction company has proposed to install an observation deck and cable car at the summit of Hwangryeongsan mountain.
Read more

The Latest

Where to Watch Super Bowl LIV in Busan

Sports News Haps Staff -
If you’re looking to watch the Kansas City Chiefs battle the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 live this year, you have a couple of choices in the city.
Read more

Busan Launches its First Antarctic Exploration Squad

Busan News Haps Staff -
Busan has become the first municipality to set foot on Antarctica and explore ways to advance into the polar sector. 
Read more

Busan International Party

Events Haps Staff -
Meet new people from various nationalities and make new friends!!   
Read more

Universities in Busan Postponing Graduations, Orientations Next Month

Busan News BeFM News -
The novel coronavirus scare is disrupting graduation ceremonies, freshman orientation (OT), and volunteering activities at schools all over Busan.
Read more

KT Sonic Boom February Home Schedule

KT Sonic Boom Haps Staff -
Here is the home schedule for the KBL's KT Sonic Boom this month.
Read more

Openings: Los Amigos Mexican Kitchen

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Los Amigos Mexican Kitchen, the newest venture by Ahmad Monsour, opens up in Haeundae today ready to satisfy those with Mexican food cravings.
Read more
Busan
mist
-1 ° C
0 °
-2 °
86 %
1kmh
1 %
Fri
6 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
7 °

Dine & Drink

Openings: Los Amigos Mexican Kitchen

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Los Amigos Mexican Kitchen, the newest venture by Ahmad Monsour, opens up in Haeundae today ready to satisfy those with Mexican food cravings.
Read more

Busan Bites: Feast on Nakjibokkeum at Wonjo Halmaejip

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Wonjo Halmaejip is a popular restaurant that has specialized in crafting nakjibokkeum for more than 40 years.
Read more

Roxberry Juice Company Looks to Make Inroads in South Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Roxberry Juice Company, an industry leader in fresh juices, smoothies, and açaí bowls, is looking to South Korea to expand its international presence.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Oyster Soup, a Korean Winter Delicacy – Hanmadang Tongyeong Sutbul Jangeogui

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located about 20 meters from Beomnaegol subway gate 4 in Busanjin-gu, Hanmadand Tongyeong Sutbul Jangeogui is a specialized restaurant quite famous for its grilled eel and jangeo tang, a Korean-style spicy eel stew using fresh eel from the waters off Tongyeong.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea