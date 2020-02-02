Busan Looks to Attract 150,000 Muslim Tourists in 2020

Busan City and the Busan Tourism Organization are planning to attract Muslim tourists by building a Muslim-friendly infrastructure, such as expanding Muslim-friendly restaurants, expanding Muslim prayer rooms, and supporting operations to attract 150,000 Muslim tourists to Busan this year.

Around 1 million Muslims, which account for 23% of the world’s population, visited Korea in 2018 accounting for 6.3% of foreign tourists.

With the expansion of the Halal market, it is attracting attention as a tourism market with a lot of potential for future development in the Korea-based tourism market centered on China, Japan, and Taiwan.

The City and Tourism Organization will focus on the policy of attracting Muslim tourists to the establishment of the Muslim-friendly infrastructure and promote the following major projects.

First, in order to increase the accessibility and convenience of Halal food, which has been a major inconvenience for Muslim tourists, the city plans to provide Muslim-friendly restaurants and guidebooks for friendly restaurants.

Second, expanding the number of prayer rooms around the city, which has been a complaint of tourists.

Third, a briefing session for related industries in restaurants and hotels will be held to increase the understanding of the Muslim culture and improve the awareness of Muslims.

Fourth, in conjunction with KTO overseas branches, the city will participate in local major events to expand promotional and promotional marketing for the development of customized and group tourism projects in Busan.

Last year, Busan expanded its number of Muslim-friendly restaurants to 29, second-most in the nation next to Seoul.

An official from the city said, “We will continue to expand the attraction of Muslim tourists to Busan through the development and promotion of seasonal Muslim tourism programs in connection with local festivals, the promotion of Muslim-friendly marketing and infrastructure through the use of Hallyu and Halal.”