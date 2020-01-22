Travel

Busan Looks to Re-Attract Japanese Tourists With the 2020 Korea Kotochi Shuttle Project

Haps Staff

The city of Busan has been selected as one of the five cities in the country that will promote the 2020 Korea Kotochi Shuttle Project with the aim of attracting Japanese tourists to the city.

Busan is hoping to add the East Coast Beach Life Course, which runs from Haeundae and Gijang Coast, and passes the Gadeok Bridge to view the superb view of the Gadeokdo coast as part of the one-day tour course.

The tour course, reservation method, and fees will be finalized by the Korea Tourism Organization by selecting a consulting company and an operating agency.

The service will begin in March.

 he Kotochi Shuttle was launched by the Korea Tourism Organization with the first two courses in 2014, and last year, a total of 5 courses were used by 1,115 people.

Busan will participate for the first time this year.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Travel

LCC’s in Korea Adding More Mid to Long Distance Routes from Incheon International Airport

BeFM News -
Last year, domestic low-cost carriers (LCCs), which suffered massive operating losses, entered the mid- and long-distance routes starting this year, seeking new breakthroughs.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Jungle Dome Opens in Geoje

Haps Staff -
Jungle Dome, Korea's largest dome glass botanical garden located in Geoje, opened to the public on January 16th.
Read more
International Destinations

International Destinations: 2020 Cherry Blossom Forecast for Japan

Haps Staff -
The Japan Meteorological Cooperation has released its first cherry blossom forecast for 2020.
Read more
International Destinations

International Destinations: Borneo Eagle Resort for a Total Island Getaway Off the Sabah Coast, East Malaysia

Haps Staff -
Nestled serenely on the island of Pulau Tiga 2.5 hours away by land and sea from Sabah's capital of Kota Kinabalu lies the plush Borneo Eagle Resort -- a cluster of 13 luxury contemporary villas opened in April 2018.
Read more
Travel

Luggage Start-up “JimCarry” Expanding Services in Busan

BeFM News -
A startup company receiving support from Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation has opened a branch shop at BEXCO to expand its service area.
Read more
Local Destinations

Korea Destinations: 17 Winter Destinations in Gyeongnam Province

Haps Staff -
Gyeongnam Province has announced its list of "17 Winter Destinations" to visit in 2020.
Read more

The Latest

Busan Looks to Re-Attract Japanese Tourists With the 2020 Korea Kotochi Shuttle Project

Travel Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has been selected as one of the five cities in the country that will promote the 2020 Korea Kotochi Shuttle Project with the aim of attracting Japanese tourists to the city.
Read more

Lunar New Years Holiday Hours for Cultural and Tourism Facilities in Busan

Arts & Culture Busan City News -
The city of Busan has released the operating hours for culture and tourism facilities for the Lunar New Year’s holiday season.
Read more

Busan Bites: Delicious Western-style Breakfasts at Gumbo House

Busan Bars & Clubs Taehyeong Kim -
While western-style diners aren't easy to spot in Korea, Gumbo House in Gwangalli may be the closest replica for those who are looking for quality food at cheap prices.
Read more

Special Traffic Measures to LNY Holidays Go Into Effect Friday

Busan News BeFM News -
Busan city announced it will enforce special transportation measures for four days from the 24th for locals and visitors during the Lunar New Year holidays.
Read more

Lime Launches LimePass Subscription Service in Korea

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Lime, the global leader in micromobility, announced that it introduced the company’s first-ever ride subscription service, LimePass, in Seoul and Busan.
Read more

공항-호텔 수하물 무료 배송 서비스, 가벼운 몸과 마음으로 여유롭게 타오위안을 즐긴다

문화 Haps Staff -
타오위안 공항 무료 수하물 배송 서비스를 이용한 모든 여행객들이 "진짜 너무 편리해요!"라고 칭찬했다! 지정된 타오위안의 호텔에 투숙할 경우 먼저 인터넷에서 운송장을 작성하고, 타오위안 공항의 타이완 펠리칸 익스프레스(Taiwan Pelican Express) 카운터로 가서 짐을 맡기면 1인당 수하물 1개에 한해 지정된 타오위안의 호텔까지 무료로 배송해주고 있다.
Read more
Busan
light rain
7 ° C
7 °
7 °
93 %
3.6kmh
90 %
Thu
11 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
11 °
Mon
11 °

Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Delicious Western-style Breakfasts at Gumbo House

Busan Bars & Clubs Taehyeong Kim -
While western-style diners aren't easy to spot in Korea, Gumbo House in Gwangalli may be the closest replica for those who are looking for quality food at cheap prices.
Read more

Enjoy a Strawberry Buffet with a Variety of Desserts at Lotte Hotel’s “The Lounge”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Strawberry season is in full swing and The Lounge at the Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon is celebrating with a Strawberry Picnic Buffet.
Read more

Park Hyatt Holding a Special Lunar New Year Dinner Buffet January 24-26

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Park Hyatt in Marine City is hosting a special "Lunar New Year Dinner Buffet" featuring traditional Korean dishes and a variety of items at its Steak & Seafood grill restaurant "Dining Room".
Read more

McDonald’s Korea to Raise Prices on Some Items From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Prices are set to rise slightly at McDonald's around the nation on some of their menu items from today.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea