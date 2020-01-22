Busan Looks to Re-Attract Japanese Tourists With the 2020 Korea Kotochi Shuttle Project

The city of Busan has been selected as one of the five cities in the country that will promote the 2020 Korea Kotochi Shuttle Project with the aim of attracting Japanese tourists to the city.

Busan is hoping to add the East Coast Beach Life Course, which runs from Haeundae and Gijang Coast, and passes the Gadeok Bridge to view the superb view of the Gadeokdo coast as part of the one-day tour course.

The tour course, reservation method, and fees will be finalized by the Korea Tourism Organization by selecting a consulting company and an operating agency.

The service will begin in March.

he Kotochi Shuttle was launched by the Korea Tourism Organization with the first two courses in 2014, and last year, a total of 5 courses were used by 1,115 people.

Busan will participate for the first time this year.