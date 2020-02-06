Busan National Gugak Center 2020 Saturday Performances Begin

The Busan National Gugak Center plans to perform a total of 28 performances on select Saturday until June 20th and again from September 12 until December 19.
Event Information
Period: February 1 – June 20 / September 12 – December 19, 2020 (Every Saturday 3:00 p.m.)
Dates: Feb. 1, 8, 22, 29, Mar. 7, 21, 28, Apr. 11, 18, 25, May 16, 23, 30, Jun. 6, 13, 20, Sep. 12, 19, Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31, Nov. 7, 14, Dec. 5, 12, 19
Venue: Busan National Gugak Center
Tickets: A-seat 10,000 won / B-seat 8,000 won
Website: http://busan.gugak.go.kr/saturday/main.do
PROGRAM
Feb. 1, Mar. 28, May 30, Oct. 10, Dec. 5 – Jongmyojeryeak / Pogurak / Dance / Pansori
Feb. 8, Apr. 11, Jun. 6, Oct. 17, Dec. 12 – Bohuja / Cheoyongmu / Gyeonggi Minyo(Korean folk song), Yeongnam Minyo / Cheonnyeon mansae / Buchaechum (hand fan dance) / Samul Pangut
Feb. 22, Apr. 18, Jun. 13, Oct. 24, Dec. 19 – Daechita / Janggo-chum (Hourglass-shaped drum dance) / Geomungo / Dongnae Crane Dance, Hanryang-chum (Men’s solo dance) / Ganggangsullae
Feb. 29, Apr. 25, Jun. 20, Oct. 31 – Chunaengjeon / Sanjo / Taepyeongmu / Gayageum Byeongchang / Mueul Pangut
Mar. 7, May. 16, Sep. 12, Nov. 7 – Sujecheon / Mugo(Dance with drum) / Taepyeongga(A Sonng of Peace) / Daepungryu / Beoggu Dance / Samdo-Nongak Garak
Mar. 21, May 23, Sep. 19, Nov. 14 – Jinju Sword Dance / Sanjo / Seoljanggunori / Dance