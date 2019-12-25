Busan Opera House Facing Yet Another Hurdle

Construction of the Busan Opera House is once again facing another hurdle.

In October, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries requested the Ministry of Economy and Finance to accept a 50 billion won support fund from the Busan Port Authority to build the opera house.

The port authority’s original support of 80 billion won was reduced by 30 billion won.

However, the Finance Ministry said it is unable to accept the remaining 50 billion won, saying that the city should support all of the project costs for the Opera House.

The city asked for financial assistance from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries due to financial difficulties.