Busan Songwriters Salon

An intimate open stage for songwriters of all sorts to share their original music and mingle amongst other creative minds takes place at Home Bistro in Haeundae this Thursday.

All are welcome to take the stage, regardless of ability, experience, instrument, or genre.

Sign-up is at 8:30. Performances will begin at 9.

There will be an electric guitar, ukulele, and delay/reverb pedal for anyone to use. The stage is best fit for individuals or small collaborations.

Sets will be for 2 songs (or approx. 10 minutes) per artist. We can cycle through participants again with any leftover time.

You’re welcome/encouraged to share any insights about your songs or creative process, but by no means have to do so.

There will be a grab bag of song prompts/inspiration that all are welcome to add to or choose from for motivation for the next gathering! 🙂

They would like to set this event apart from other open mics by highlighting original pieces of music only. That means we’d like to respectfully discourage covers. In other words, NOW’s the chance to start writing if you haven’t already.

They hope you will use the event and space to harness some motivation and inspiration and to network/collaborate with other music-makers in the city. Come add to and absorb the varied musical expressions of our sparkling community!