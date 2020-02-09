Image: Busan City
Busan Table Tennis Gymnasium to Open Tomorrow

Haps Staff

The opening ceremony of Busan Table Tennis Gymnasium located in Dongsam Innovation District, Yeongdo-gu, will take place tomorrow at 4 p.m.

The opening ceremony will consist of ceremonial performances and official events, including stepping on the shrine, with 150 attendees including the Mayor of Busan, the Korean table tennis association and local residents.

In addition, various events will be held to commemorate D-40 of the 2020 Busan World Table Tennis Championships, which will be held for the first time in Korea, and it is expected to be a significant day for Busan citizens and table tennis officials.

The Busan Table Tennis Gymnasium was established in 2015 under the agreement between Busan City, Yoo Nam-gyu from the Table Tennis Foundation, and the Busan City Table Tennis Association.

Busan Table Tennis Gymnasium is the only facility in the country that specializes in ping pong, which can be used as an exclusive training ground for elite athletes, and general citizens can enjoy table tennis.

Started construction in December 2018 and completed construction in December last year with a total construction cost of KRW 49.6 billion, total floor area of ​​1,662 square meters, 2 floors), 10 table tennis tables were installed on the first floor for regular players, and professional table tennis players on the second floor.

Haps Staff
