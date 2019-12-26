Busan Ultimate Frisbee Pick-Up on Sunday

It’s the perfect way to end a week! Come play ultimate frisbee with us!

Whether playing for the first time or just honing your skills, playing pick-up is a great way to get to know the ultimate community and learn more about and play more of one of the best sports in the world.

Pick-up is every Sunday on the grass fields on the north side of Centum Elementary School from 4 pm – 6 pm.

Pick-up will not be held on rainy days. Bring cleats, water, a light/dark shirt, and the desire to have FUN.

Check out the Facebook Group Page for more info