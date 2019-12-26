Events

Busan Ultimate Frisbee Pick-Up on Sunday

Haps Staff

It’s the perfect way to end a week! Come play ultimate frisbee with us!

Whether playing for the first time or just honing your skills, playing pick-up is a great way to get to know the ultimate community and learn more about and play more of one of the best sports in the world.

Pick-up is every Sunday on the grass fields on the north side of Centum Elementary School from 4 pm – 6 pm.

Pick-up will not be held on rainy days. Bring cleats, water, a light/dark shirt, and the desire to have FUN.

Check out the Facebook Group Page for more info

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Busan Ultimate Frisbee Pick-Up on Sunday

Travel

