Busan's 'Golden Blue' Whiskey Looks to New Overseas Markets

BeFM News

Busan’s ‘Golden Blue’ whiskey will widen its market to more areas in the new year.

Golden Blue announced last week that they will enter the US, the world’s largest liquor market, in the first half of this year.

Golden Blue made its first step into overseas markets, beginning with exports to China in 2010.

Since then, the whiskey was sold to other countries around the world including Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, China, and other Southeast countries.

The company has particularly been successful in Vietnam which has been continuing its double-digit growth rate for 4 consecutive years.

Last year, sales of Golden Blue in Vietnam increased 48% year-over-year due to the ‘Park Hangseo Effect’ and the Korean Wave.

