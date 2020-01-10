Busan’s Top 10 City Achievements in 2019

The City of Busan has announced the top 10 achievements of the municipal administration in 2019 according to a public survey.

The top 10 include:

1. The successful hosting of the 2019 ASEAN-ROK Commemorative Summit

2. Establishment of Convenient People-centered Walking City

3. Promotion of support project for infertility treatments for the first time in the nation

4. ‘Safety Speed 5030’ policy enforcement announcement city-wide and first in the nation

5. Announcement of the construction plan for express trains on Busan Metro Line 1 and 2

Reducing travel time will contribute to the city’s balanced development.

6. Hosting World Expo 2030 Busan confirmed as a national project and starting of submission bid application

7. Shutdown of Gupo Livestock Market in a change toward a pet-friendly environment

8. Broke Ground on the National Smart City Pilot Project, Busan Eco Delta Smart City as a leading model for future smart city developments

9. October 16 designated as a national ‘Bu-Ma Democratic Protests’ memorial day

10. Attracted KORENS Co., Ltd. to invest in Busan to produce electric vehicle components.

The survey results confirmed that citizens look for policies that put health and safety first in life.

To realize the city’s vision and objectives, the Busan Metropolitan City will continue to enhance citizen participation and communication and promote key projects for city development and citizens’ happiness in 2020.