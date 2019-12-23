Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

Busan’s Top 10 Hit Products of 2019 Announced

Haps Staff

The Busan Development Institute (BDI) has selected and announced Busan’s top 10 hit products for 2019.

 The top 10 include:

  1. The successful hosting of the Korea-ASEAN Special Summit
  2. The construction of the Mandeok-Centum underground road
  3. The designation of the 2030 Busan World Expo as the National Project
  4. The rediscovery of Yeongdo
  5. The project to remodel Busan Original City
  6. The launch of the Eco Delta Smart City
  7. The opening of the Cheonma Tunnel
  8. The enforcement of the Yoon Changho Act
  9. The closure of the Gupo Dog Market
  10. The opening of the Eurasia Platform in Busan Station
blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Cho-eup Urban Railway Project Looks to Gets Back on Track

BeFM News -
Busanjin-gu is promoting a project to build an urban railway in the Cho-eup/Yeonji area near the Children’s Grand Park for another review.
Read more
Busan News

Local Blockchain-Based Currency “Dongbaekjeon” to Debut on December 30

BeFM News -
Telecom giant KT will manage Busan’s local currency ‘Dongbaekjeon’, to officially launch on the 30th of this month.
Read more
Busan News

Police Begin Major Holiday Drunk Driving Crackdown Around the City

BeFM News -
The Busan Police Agency will conduct intensive drunk driving crackdowns for the year-end and New Year holidays.
Read more
Busan News

Subway Train Congestion Information System to be Built on Line 1

BeFM News -
The Busan Transportation Corporation has announced that it will implement a train congestion information system at 40 stations on Line 1.
Read more
News

USFK Lifts Curfew For All Troops in Korea

BeFM News -
U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said it has lifted a curfew for all of its troops, effective immediately.
Read more
Busan News

Finland Ambassador to Korea Eero Suominen Talks Smart Tourism in Helsinki

Jeff Liebsch -
Finnish Ambassador to Korea Eero Suominen recently highlighted "Smart Tourism in Helsinki" at the ‘Tourism Policy Forum for Busan-Europe Cooperation’ held last Friday at the Busan Tourism Business Support Center.
Read more

The Latest

서면의 조용하고 안락한 술집 퍼플문

맛집 Yoona Kang -
들썩이거나 시끄러운 분위기를 즐기며 술을 마시고 싶은 날이 있는가 하면, 도란도란 얘기하며 편하게 술을 즐기고 싶은 날이 있다. 이 곳은 편하게 얘기하며 술을 즐기기 좋은 곳이다.
Read more

From the Archives: It’s Beginning to Vaguely Resemble Christmas

Lifestyle John Bocskay -
It’s hard not to feel nostalgic at Christmastime, but one of the things I don’t miss from North America is the “Christmas creep.”
Read more

Temporary Closure of Nurimaru APEC House

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Nurimaru APEC House will be temporarily closed on Saturday, December 28 due to scheduled maintenance.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Mount Sogeum Suspension Bridge in Gangwondo

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Korea's longest suspension bridge has been lit up for the holiday season.
Read more

Busan’s Top 10 Hit Products of 2019 Announced

Busan News Haps Staff -
The Busan Development Institute (BDI) has selected and announced Busan's top 10 hit products for 2019.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: A Quiet and Cozy Bar in Seomyeon – Purple Moon

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Sometimes you need a fun and cheerful place to enjoy drinking and the atmosphere, and other times you want a comfortable and quiet place to enjoy drinking and being with people you love. This place is the latter.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
3 ° C
3 °
3 °
69 %
4.6kmh
83 %
Mon
6 °
Tue
11 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
6 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: A Quiet and Cozy Bar in Seomyeon – Purple Moon

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Sometimes you need a fun and cheerful place to enjoy drinking and the atmosphere, and other times you want a comfortable and quiet place to enjoy drinking and being with people you love. This place is the latter.
Read more

Dining and Nightlife Events This Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Here's a list of dining and nightlife happening around the city this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Read more

Wolfhound Partners With WeHope For Charity Fundraiser on Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Wolfhound in Haeundae is partnering with WeHope to host a charity event on Saturday to raise funds for The Busan Orphanage.
Read more

Busan Bites: Table D’Hote in W Square

Busan Bites Sia Lee -
Billed as a 'contemporary lounge', Table D'Hote in W Square in Yongho-dong has become a popular meeting spot for brunch lovers and those looking for a place to enjoy a meal while chatting with their friends.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2019 - Haps Korea