Busan’s Top 10 Hit Products of 2019 Announced

The Busan Development Institute (BDI) has selected and announced Busan’s top 10 hit products for 2019.
The top 10 include:
- The successful hosting of the Korea-ASEAN Special Summit
- The construction of the Mandeok-Centum underground road
- The designation of the 2030 Busan World Expo as the National Project
- The rediscovery of Yeongdo
- The project to remodel Busan Original City
- The launch of the Eco Delta Smart City
- The opening of the Cheonma Tunnel
- The enforcement of the Yoon Changho Act
- The closure of the Gupo Dog Market
- The opening of the Eurasia Platform in Busan Station