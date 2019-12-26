Enjoy a Great View and Coffee at Sinki Cafe in Yeongdo

Take in a grand view of Busan Harbor Bridge on the Sinki Cafe rooftop in Yeongdo.

Opened in December 2016, Sinki Cafe has become known for its beautiful view, which earned it a loyal following soon after its debut.

Sinki Industry, a stationery maker, renovated its old factory here, transforming it into a cafe and office. Its industrial container box exterior clashes artistically with an interior that features subtle, minimalist black and white tones. Besides the cafe on the second and third floors and a fourth-floor office, a stationery store for Sinki Industry products is also located in the building.

The highlight of the building (and its reason for inclusion here) is its lovely rooftop. Located high up Bongnaesan Mountain, Sinki’s top floor overlooks Busan Harbor Bridge and the sea off Yeongdo. Busan Port, with docked ships and sunlight reflecting off the water, is a picture waiting to be captured.

Cafe Information

Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Closed every second and fourth Monday.

How to get there: Nampo Station (Metro line 1), exit 6. Take bus 9 near the exit and get off at the Lotte Nakcheondae bus stop.

Information: @sinki_industry on Instagram