Dine & Drink

Cheap Shots Western Karaoke at HQ Gwangan This Friday

Haps Staff

It’s Friday night and that means it’s time once again for Cheap Shots Western Karaoke night at HQ Gwangan.

Starting at 10:00 and running until roughly 2:00 in the morning, they’ll be opening the mic for anyone who wants to show off their vocal cords. You pick the song and they’ve probably got it — classic rock, heavy metal, R&B, country, jazz standards, industrial post-thrash, horror-core… The world is your oyster!

Shot specials for the evening:

Tequila – 3,000 won
Buttery Nipple – 3,000 won
Girl Scout Cookie – 3,000 won
Red/White Wine – 4,000 won

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Galmegi PNU Hosting “Reuben Night” January 24

Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing in the PNU district is hosting a "Reuben Night" on Friday, January 24th.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Soju Prices on the Rise Once Again in Korea

Haps Staff -
The price of Korean's favorite alcohol is about to get a little more expensive.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Busan’s ‘Golden Blue’ Whiskey Looks to New Overseas Markets

BeFM News -
Busan’s 'Golden Blue' whiskey will widen its market to more areas in the new year.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Paradise Hotel’s “Sakae” Featuring Fresh Cod Daegu-Tang

Haps Staff -
Warm your insides this winter with a fresh bowl of daegu-tang at the 3rd floor Japanese restaurant Sakae at the Paradise Hotel in Haeundae.
Read more
Busan Bites

Busan Bites: Maitre Artisan Bakery In Namcheon-dong

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Maitre Artisan, which translates to "master craftsman" in English, is operated by French chef Damien Guilleux.
Read more
Dine & Drink

McDonald’s Introduces Two New Burgers for New Year’s

Haps Staff -
McDonald's has introduced two new burgers for the New Year -- the Prosperity Burger Gold and Prosperity Burger RED.
Read more

The Latest

Cheap Shots Western Karaoke at HQ Gwangan This Friday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
It's Friday night and that means it's time once again for Cheap Shots Western Karaoke night at HQ Gwangan.
Read more

Liquid Arts Returns this Saturday at Ovantgarde

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Liquid Arts Open Stage will return on Saturday, January 11th at 8 pm at Ovantgarde in KSU.
Read more

Korea Destinations: 17 Winter Destinations in Gyeongnam Province

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
Gyeongnam Province has announced its list of "17 Winter Destinations" to visit in 2020.
Read more

Seomyeon’s Underground Platform to Get an Indoor Garden

Busan News Haps Staff -
Seomyeon Station underground will be transformed into an indoor garden this year.
Read more

2020 B-Beauty Day Takes Place Today at City Hall

Health, Fitness & Beauty Haps Staff -
The city of Busan will hold '2020 B-beauty Day' to display and promote the products of local cosmetic companies in the lobby on the first floor of the city hall from 10:30 am this morning.
Read more

Join the ECCK New Year Party 2020 at the Four Seasons Seoul on January 30

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
The European Chamber of Commerce Korea is hosting its annual New Year Party 2020  at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul on January 30.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
4.6 ° C
5 °
4 °
68 %
2.6kmh
20 %
Wed
7 °
Thu
8 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
7 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

© Copyright 2019 - Haps Korea