International Destinations: 2020 Cherry Blossom Forecast For Kyushu, Japan

The Japan Meteorological Cooperation has released its second cherry blossom forecast for 2020 for Kyushu prefecture.

Here are the predicted blooming dates and full bloom dates for those looking to see the sakura in Japan this spring.

Kumamoto: March 21 — Full bloom: March 30

Fukuoka: March 21 — Full bloom: March 31

Saga: March 23 — Full bloom: March 31

Nagasaki: March 24 — Full bloom: April 3

Miyazaki: March 24 — Full bloom: April 3

Oita: March 25 — Full bloom: April 4

Kagoshima: March 27 — Full bloom: April 7