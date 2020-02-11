SportsSports News

China’s Table Tennis Players Expected to Participate at the World Table Tennis Championships

BeFM News

Amid the rapid spread of the new Coronavirus in China, much attention is keen towards the Chinese table tennis team that will participate in the Championships held in Busan next month.

According to Busan city yesterday, 79 people from team China, including 10 players, will participate in the world table tennis competition held in Bexco, Haeundae-gu March 22-29.

An official from the city said there are no Hubei passport holders from the Chinese squad.

The Chinese team has been staying abroad for two months to participate in the international competition and is currently in Qatar.

An official from Busan city said team China have applied for visas at the embassy in Qatar, and will come directly to Korea for the competition without stopping over in China.

Busan City and the table tennis competition committee said they will take special care of the Chinese team.

BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Travel

