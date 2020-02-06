Chinese Group Tourists Restricted From Entering Casinos in Korea

Lifestyle

Chinese group tourists are restricted from entering foreigner-only casinos in South Korea.

Paradise, which runs a casino exclusively for foreigners, said it has restricted access to Chinese group tourists from the 27th of last month.

Paradise explained that while the proportion of Chinese group tourists is less than 1% of all foreigners, it explained that such measures have been placed as the new coronavirus spreading rapidly was worrisome.

Paradise operates foreign casinos in Seoul, Busan, Jeju, and Incheon.

Travel

