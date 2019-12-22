NewsBusan News

Cho-eup Urban Railway Project Looks to Gets Back on Track

BeFM News

Busanjin-gu is promoting a project to build an urban railway in the Cho-eup/Yeonji area near the Children’s Grand Park for another review.
Busan Jin-gu office announced last week that it included a feasibility review for building the Cho-eup Line in its updated Busan Metropolitan Urban Network Construction Plan for March next year.
In 2016, the Cho-eup line was included in the “C-Bay-Park”, promoted by the city, but was later omitted.
Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Young-choon included it again to Busanjin-gu this time as a solution to alleviate traffic problems in the area.
Cho-eup Urban Railway Project Looks to Gets Back on Track

Travel

