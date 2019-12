The city of Busan said that the Eurasia Platform at Busan Station will hold a Christmas busking festival for two days starting at 2:30 pm today.

The nation’s first economy-based urban regeneration project, Busan Eurasia Platform, will celebrate its first Christmas with a Christmas Busking Festival.

There will be a flash mob performance supporting the change at the Busan Station Square and the Eurasia Platform, as well as performances from various local Busan artists.