크리스마스 버스킹 페스티벌 @ 부산유리시아플랫폼

부산유리시아플랫폼에서 내일과 모레 이틀동안오후 2시 30분부터 크리스마스 버스킹 페스티벌이 열립니다.

전국 최초 경제기반형 도시재생사업인 부산유라시아플랫폼이 개관이후 처음 맞는 크리스마스를 기념하는 행사로 부산역 광장 변화와 유라시아플랫폼을 응원하는 플래시몹 퍼포먼스 부산 지역 아티스트들의 무대가 마련됩니다.

문화

한국 교역량, 약한 하락세 지속될 전망

Haps Staff -
세계적 물류 회사인 DHL에서 발표한 DHL Global Trade Barometer 데이터에 따르면, 기계 및 테크 산업의 교역량이 2019년 11월~2020년 1월 기간 동안 완만한 상승세를 보이며 어느정도 낙관적 전망이 예상되는 것으로 나타났다.
문화

광안리 국제 플리 마켓 이번주 일요일

Haps Staff -
많은 관심과 사랑을 받고 있는 광안리 국제 플리 마켓이, 이번 달에는 광안리에 있는 Gorilla Brewing Company에서 열린다.
문화

스타워즈: 둘의 규율 12월 14,15일

Haps Staff -
스타라이트 프로덕션이 선사하는 새로운 공상과학 버레스크 “스타워즈: 둘의 규율” 이 12월 14, 15일 부산 HQ광안에 찾아옵니다!
문화

고릴라 X 헤레틱 파트.1 탭테이크오버

Haps Staff -
12월 13일 금요일에 고릴라브루잉 광인리탭룸에서 만나보세요. 
문화

부산반려동물박람회 @ BEXCO 12월 6-8일

Haps Staff -
부산반려동물박람회는 금요일부터 일요일까지 BEXCO에서 열립니다.
문화

부산시민공원과 함께하는 겨울은 즐겁다

BeFM News -
부산 시민공원이 낮에는 얼음 썰매장, 밤에는 빛축제장으로 운영됩니다. 
Christmas Busking Festival Held at Busan Station This Weekend

Arts & Culture BeFM News -
The city of Busan said that the Eurasia Platform at Busan Station will hold a Christmas busking festival for two days starting at 2:30 pm today.
Shiota Chiharu: The Soul Trembles Exhibition Held in Korea for the First Time in Busan

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Busan Museum of Art will hold an exhibition of Shiota Chiharu: Trembling of the Soul from December 17 to April 19 next year.
Korea Destinations: Ulsan Grand Park Light Festival

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Ulsan's Grand Park lights up the night skies with the fourth edition of the Ulsan Grand Park Light Festival beginning tonight.
Wolfhound Partners With WeHope For Charity Fundraiser on Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Wolfhound in Haeundae is partnering with WeHope to host a charity event on Saturday to raise funds for The Busan Orphanage.
Christmas Eve Tree Set Up @ Busan Museum

Events BeFM News -
Busan Museum said local artists and citizens will get together on Christmas Eve to create their own Christmas tree set up at the museum.
Wolfhound Partners With WeHope For Charity Fundraiser on Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Wolfhound in Haeundae is partnering with WeHope to host a charity event on Saturday to raise funds for The Busan Orphanage.
Busan Bites: Table D’Hote in W Square

Busan Bites Sia Lee -
Billed as a 'contemporary lounge', Table D'Hote in W Square in Yongho-dong has become a popular meeting spot for brunch lovers and those looking for a place to enjoy a meal while chatting with their friends.
Seven Korean Foods to Warm You Up This Winter

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
From sweet hotteok pancakes to a delicious warm pork soup, here's seven Korean foods to keep you toasty warm on a cold winter's day.
Thursday Party in Haeundae Closed for Renovations

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Thursday Party in Haeundae has announced that it will be closed for renovations from December 15-18.
Travel

