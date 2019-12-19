Christmas Eve Tree Set Up @ Busan Museum

Busan Museum said local artists and citizens will get together on Christmas Eve to create their own Christmas tree set up at the museum.

The program will run for two hours from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Local artists and citizens will cooperate to create a Christmas Tree together.

Families residing in Busan City can apply on a first-come-first-serve basis to participate at the Busan Museum homepage from 9:00 am on the 18th.

An official from the museum said the event provides a chance for local artists and citizens to get together and share a new value of the museum’s artifacts.