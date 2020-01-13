City Government and BTO in Helsinki to Promote Busan’s Image to Europeans

Busan City and the Busan Tourism Organization will participate in the largest tourism exhibition in Northern Europe in the Finnish capital, Helsinki.

The Busan Tourism Promotion Center will open for four days at the fair from the 16th.

The center will introduce Busan’s tourism resources to industry officials and general visitors and provide business consultations for local officials.

Meanwhile, to celebrate the new Busan-Helsinki route, “Korea Night” will also open tonight in Helsinki to help spread the image of Busan.

Tourism authorities are hoping to attract a new clientele to the city with the highly anticipated March 30 inaugural flight from Helsinki to Busan.