City Government Looks to Stabilize Seasonal Goods Prices Ahead of Seollal Holidays

Busan City has announced that it will hold a meeting for the price stabilization of seasonal goods for the coming Lunar New Year.

More than 30 representatives from local governments and the National Tax Service attend ed the meeting last Friday.

The city will select 29 seasonal goods items, including beverages, agricultural, livestock, aquatic products, and daily necessities, which were discussed on price management at the meeting.

The city has agreed to continue to monitor the supply and demand and price trends of the commodity and establish price stability and fair trade with relevant authorities until the 23rd.

A city official said while the price of some agricultural products have risen due to weather and seasonal factors, the meeting was held in efforts to stabilize its prices by coming up with plans for securing supplies of seasonal goods.