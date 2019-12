The Busan City Hall office and all of its divisions will be closed in observance of New Year’s Day.

The Busan Museum (including the Bokcheon Museum, Modern History Museum, Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Dongsam-dong Shell Midden Museum, Jeonggwan Museum and Busan Citizens Park Museum), Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Busan Museum of Art and Museum of Contemporary Art Busan will also be closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.