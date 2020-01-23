NewsBusan News

City Offices Closed During the Lunar New Year Holidays

Haps Staff

Busan City Hall and government offices will be closed during the Lunar New Year holidays, from Saturday, January 25 to Monday, January 27.

The offices will re-open at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Important Phone Numbers and Websites

Emergency Rescue Call – 119

Website: www.119.go.kr (in Korean)

Health & Welfare Call Center – 129

Website: www.129.go.kr (in Korean)

Community health centers in Busan (9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Website: english.busan.go.kr/bsmedical03

Medical facilities and pharmacies open during the Lunar New Year holidays.

Website: www.e-gen.or.kr (in Korean)

Website: www.e-gen.or.kr/egen/holiday_medical.do (in Korean)

Website: 119.busan.go.kr/diagnosis02/1418417 (in Korean)

Busan City 120 Call Center – (051)120 (24 hours operation during the Lunar New Year Holidays)

