City Revamps Busan Medical Tourism Website

The city of Busan launched the newly revamped Busan Medical Tourism website this past Wednesday.

The responsive design of the website allows users to be able to access it from different types of mobile devices as well as PC. The website is available in five languages: Korean, English, Chinese, Japanese and Russian.

The site can be found at www.bsmeditour.go.kr

The website’s new features include a one-to-one consulting system with a response alarm function and an online application for concierge services to improve the convenience and confidence of users.

The website is designed for medical centers and medical tourism agencies in Busan to be able to update their content and promote themselves to potential visitors. As well, medical tourism packages will be available to purchase online for foreign users.

It is a comprehensive online platform, where website visitors can access medical information along with tourism information on Busan, including tourist attractions, accommodations, festivals, transportation all at once.

The city also plans to manage various social medical accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Weibo to promote Busan medical tourism overseas.