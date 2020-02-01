NewsBusan News

City to Take Measures to Ease Concerns of Coronavirus on Public Transportation

BeFM News

Busan City announced it will take extensive measures on public transportation to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The city will disinfect metro trains, city buses, taxis, and light rail trains on a daily basis and install hand sanitizers in buses, taxis and metro stations.

Drivers and conductors will wear masks and a coronavirus prevention guide will be announced through the internal broadcasting and posted on the LED panels.

Disinfected buses will also be marked on their doors to ease public anxiety.

The city said while the virus hasn’t been transmitted on public transportation, it will thoroughly manage sanitation on facilities and employee hygiene.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Busan Launches its First Antarctic Exploration Squad

Haps Staff -
Busan has become the first municipality to set foot on Antarctica and explore ways to advance into the polar sector. 
Read more
Busan News

Universities in Busan Postponing Graduations, Orientations Next Month

BeFM News -
The novel coronavirus scare is disrupting graduation ceremonies, freshman orientation (OT), and volunteering activities at schools all over Busan.
Read more
Busan News

Up to 52 Now Being Investigated for Coronavirus in Busan

BeFM News -
As of 11 am yesterday morning, patients in Busan with suspected symptoms of the new coronavirus have totaled 21, 7 more than yesterday.
Read more
Busan News

Suspected Coronavirus Patients Rising in Busan

BeFM News -
Reports from those suspected of suffering from symptoms of the new coronavirus are rising in Busan.
Read more
News

Recommendations for Preventing Novel Coronavirus Infection

Busan City News -
The Korea Center for Disease Control has released its "Recommendations for Preventing Novel Coronavirus Infection".
Read more
Busan News

Haeundae Arboretum Project to be Delayed Two Years

Haps Staff -
The Haeundae Arboretum project which was scheduled to open next year has been suspended for two years.
Read more

The Latest

City to Take Measures to Ease Concerns of Coronavirus on Public Transportation

Busan News BeFM News -
Busan City announced it will take extensive measures on public transportation to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Read more

Where to Watch Super Bowl LIV in Busan

Sports News Haps Staff -
If you’re looking to watch the Kansas City Chiefs battle the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 live this year, you have a couple of choices in the city.
Read more

Busan Launches its First Antarctic Exploration Squad

Busan News Haps Staff -
Busan has become the first municipality to set foot on Antarctica and explore ways to advance into the polar sector. 
Read more

Busan International Party

Events Haps Staff -
Meet new people from various nationalities and make new friends!!   
Read more

Universities in Busan Postponing Graduations, Orientations Next Month

Busan News BeFM News -
The novel coronavirus scare is disrupting graduation ceremonies, freshman orientation (OT), and volunteering activities at schools all over Busan.
Read more

KT Sonic Boom February Home Schedule

KT Sonic Boom Haps Staff -
Here is the home schedule for the KBL's KT Sonic Boom this month.
Read more
Busan
mist
-1 ° C
0 °
-2 °
86 %
0.5kmh
90 %
Sat
6 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
8 °
Wed
4 °

Dine & Drink

Openings: Los Amigos Mexican Kitchen

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Los Amigos Mexican Kitchen, the newest venture by Ahmad Monsour, opens up in Haeundae today ready to satisfy those with Mexican food cravings.
Read more

Busan Bites: Feast on Nakjibokkeum at Wonjo Halmaejip

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Wonjo Halmaejip is a popular restaurant that has specialized in crafting nakjibokkeum for more than 40 years.
Read more

Roxberry Juice Company Looks to Make Inroads in South Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Roxberry Juice Company, an industry leader in fresh juices, smoothies, and açaí bowls, is looking to South Korea to expand its international presence.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Oyster Soup, a Korean Winter Delicacy – Hanmadang Tongyeong Sutbul Jangeogui

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located about 20 meters from Beomnaegol subway gate 4 in Busanjin-gu, Hanmadand Tongyeong Sutbul Jangeogui is a specialized restaurant quite famous for its grilled eel and jangeo tang, a Korean-style spicy eel stew using fresh eel from the waters off Tongyeong.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea