City to Take Measures to Ease Concerns of Coronavirus on Public Transportation

Busan City announced it will take extensive measures on public transportation to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The city will disinfect metro trains, city buses, taxis, and light rail trains on a daily basis and install hand sanitizers in buses, taxis and metro stations.

Drivers and conductors will wear masks and a coronavirus prevention guide will be announced through the internal broadcasting and posted on the LED panels.

Disinfected buses will also be marked on their doors to ease public anxiety.

The city said while the virus hasn’t been transmitted on public transportation, it will thoroughly manage sanitation on facilities and employee hygiene.